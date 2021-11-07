ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has dubbed the Opposition “a gathering of heterogeneous elements” which has neither any leader nor any programme for the public.

In a tweet uploaded on Sunday morning, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said “Some Opposition party has one division strength and the other has three divisions strength.”

The federal minister said the Opposition neither has any leader nor any programme. “The attempt on their part to launch a movement against the country’s only federal party (PTI) was nothing but a bid to keep themselves alive in the news,” he remarked.

Fawad declared that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was the only national political party whose agenda is a “national agenda”.

It may be mentioned here that the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) a day earlier had decided to hold marches in all the provinces starting from Karachi on November 13 that would convert later into a decisive long march against the Imran Khan-led government.

The PDM’s virtual meeting of bigwigs had also decided to hold a march in Quetta on November 17, Peshawar on Nov 20 and the last rally would be held in Lahore.

After the meeting, PDM Secretary General Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had announced the schedule of the marches saying that the PDM would start its long march toward Islamabad to oust the Imran-led government after the Lahore march.

In reaction to the Opposition’s announcement, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said “Failed and rejected by public, the political ‘unemployed’ held another meeting today to get political oxygen.”