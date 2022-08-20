Islamabad: Fawad Chaudhry, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), demanded on Saturday the creation of an impartial commission to look into the charges of torture made by Shahbaz Gill.

To look into the allegations of detention abuse, the former minister of information nominated PTI Senator Shireen Mazari, PPP Senator Mustafa Khokar, and PML-N Senator Khwaja Saad Rafique.

Khawaja Saad Rafique, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, and Dr. Shireen Mazari, in his opinion, ought to put together a panel to look into the torture Shahbaz Gill was subjected to and identify those responsible, he wrote.

The panel wouldn’t be accused of favouring PTI in this manner, he continued.On Saturday, the PTI also gave the Islamabad Police “proof” of Gill supposedly being tortured. Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, and Ali Nawaz Awan were among the PTI leaders who made it to the Police Line Headquarters and delivered the authorities the evidence.

Awan claimed in a media interview that the party had provided the police with photographic proof.