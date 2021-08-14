ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday cut a cake at the Ministry of Information on the occasion of Independence Day marking Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The minister also planted a tree in the premises of the ministry on the occasion under the Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Pakistan Vision.

The minister said that the nation should fully participate in the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign on the occasion of Independence Day and everyone should plant a tree.

Senior officials of the ministry including Federal Secretary Information Shahera Shahid MD PTV Amir Manzoor, DG Radio Pakistan Malik Asim were also present on the occasion.