ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has on Wednesday urged the opposition to take a step forward in the parliament and initiate dialogues over electoral reforms as the country needs political stability.

The federal minister took to Twitter and said it is a good move that the opposition has withdrawn its long march against the government. He invited the opposition to play its role in constituting new election laws and election commission. Fawad Chaudhry said that judicial and administrative reforms are the need of the hour and the opposition should give its recommendations in this regard.

It is pertinent here to mention that the anti-government opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Tuesday announced that its long march, previously scheduled to take place on March 26, has been postponed. The announcement was made by PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman following the apex meeting of the alliance in Islamabad. He was accompanied by PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz, PPP Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani and other PDM leaders.

Fazlur Rehman said that apart from PPP, all parties agreed on giving resignations from assemblies. He said that PPP has sought more time for consultation on the issue. Therefore, PDM’s long march on March 26 should be considered postponed. With that announcement, Fazlur Rehman stormed off the dais and left the press conference.