Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry has endorsed the decision by PTI founder Imran Khan to postpone the rally that was scheduled today (Thursday).

In his statement, Chaudhry noted that extremists were capable of anything and that their gathering in Islamabad could lead to accusations being directed at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He warned that the campaign by extremists was becoming increasingly dangerous.

Chaudhry concluded with a prayer for Pakistan’s safety, expressing hope that the country remained free from turmoil.