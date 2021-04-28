Fawad chuadhry has assumed charge as Information and Broadcasting Minister. Meanwhile, Federal Minister Fawad Chudhry had an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he discussed about the responsibilities of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In a tweet, Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulated Chaudhry for “getting reappointed as Federal Minister for Information.” “Wish you all the best. Lots of prayers,” he added.Fawad Chaudhry had earlier been removed as information minister in April 2019, less than a year into the PTI government and given the portfolio of science and technology.