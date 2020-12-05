Federal Minister for Education Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday lamented the alliance of opposition parties, Pakistan Democratic Party (PDM) over holding public gatherings in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and blamed that they are least concerned regarding the safety of the masses.

The political leadership should show some responsibility for securing the lives of the general public,” he said and blamed the opposition parties for only prioritizing cases against them rather than the lives of their activists.

They only want their cases to be shut and are least concerned with the lives of the masses, he said.

Fawad Chaudhry said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz were out of the system and therefore wants confrontation.

They want to give the sacrifice of an entire cow to get two kilograms of meat, he said and added that their protest would end if the government agrees to amend the NAB laws so that cases against them could be closed.