ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was granted post-arrest bail by an Islamabad district and sessions court in a sedition charge filed after he threatened members of the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP).

Further Sessions The surety bonds for the sum of Rs20,000 were approved for bail by Judge Faizan Haider Gillani. The judge said, adding that the legislators shouldn’t make such comments, “I am granting bail to Fawad on the condition that he would not release such statements against institutions.”

PTI leader must be released, the judge said. The prosecutor’s and the ECP counsel’s motion for the sessions court to deny the bail petition was denied.

The PTI leader’s attorney, Babar Awan, asserted at the hearing that the electoral body was not a state and that the case’s sedition component had been politicised. He said that his client had been named in a fictitious case. Saying to someone that I will take action against them does not constitute threatening, according to Mr. Awan.

Mr. Chaudhry claimed in his bail petition that the complainant had falsely implicated him in the current case “with malafide intention and ulterior motives just to harass, pressurise, and blackmail the present petitioner, whereas the allegations levelled in the FIR are absolutely false, frivolous, and baseless, and the petitioner is quite innocent.” Additionally, the petitioner is unrelated to or unconcerned about the claimed crime’s commission.