ISLAMABAD – Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that her predecessor, Fawad Chaudhry, and ex-human rights minister Shireen Mazari both agreed that the leaked tape belonged to former first lady Bushra Bibi.

Aurangzeb stated at a press meeting with Power Minister Khurram Dastgir and State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik that “both leaders admitted that Bushra Bibi is the mastermind behind the PTI’s social media team and false narratives.”

The PML-N leader claimed that the former first lady was leading anti-institutional campaigns. Bushra Bibi, she added, used the “international plot” to cover up her corruption.

Aurangzeb, shedding light on the growing energy consumption, stated that demand hit 30,000 MW in June, while generation was 23,900 MW.

The cabinet committee ratified the legislative cases ratified, including the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2022, according to the information minister.

She continued by stating that Defense Minister Khawaja Asif is in charge of a task force the administration has established to examine the legal framework governing business dealings between governments.

Aurangzeb said that five people had been cleared for removal off the Exit Control List when discussing other political issues in the nation (ECL).

Relief from load shedding

During the Eid-ul-Adha holidays, the nation might experience less energy load-shedding, according to Minister of Power Khurram Dastgir.

Dastgir reported that Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, has ordered a review of the hike in electricity costs. He continued, “The question of rising prices hasn’t been mentioned in the cabinet yet.