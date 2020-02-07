Fawad Ch condemns NA resolution seeking public hanging of child rapists

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology on Friday condemned the resolution passed by National Assembly calling for public hanging of the child abuse convicts. The Science and Technology taking to Twitter strongly condemned the resolution and termed it as the expression of extremism. “Strongly condemn this resolution this is just another grave act in line with brutal civilisation practices, societies act in a balanced way. Barbarity is not an answer to crimes,” he said in a Tweet.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also condemned the resolution, saying the resolution was not a govt- sponsored. “The resolution passed in NA today on public hangings was across party lines and not a govt-sponsored resolution but an individual act”. The resolution passed in NA today on public hangings was across party lines and not a govt-sponsored resolution but an individual act. Many of us oppose it – our MOHR strongly opposes this. Unfortunately I was in a mtg and wasn’t able to go to NA.

Earlier in the day, the National Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for public hanging of the child abuse convicts with a majority vote amid opposition from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). The resolution was tabled in the lower house of the Parliament by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan wants hanging punishment for the child abuse convicts. “When we raised the issue of a public hanging in the National Assembly’s standing committee on Human Rights headed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, it was opposed,” the parliamentary minister said adding that the government desires a new law aimed at the hanging of the convicts. He further asked the opposition if it is ready to support the bill or not. Another PTI lawmaker Imran Khattak also seconded the demand for the adopting the resolution calling for public hanging of child rape convicts.

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentarian Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, however, opposed the move saying that the country has signed a United Nations (UN) Charter against public hangings and if it is adopted then the world would not= DNA