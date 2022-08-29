Fawad Chaudhry, a former minister of information and prominent PTI figure, blamed the current administration for Pakistan’s loss to India in the 2022 Asia Cup.The Asia Cup 2022’s opening match between Pakistan and India took place on Sunday.

Despite Pakistan’s subpar batting effort, the bowling side struggled to contain India’s potent batting order and forced the game into the last over.However, the Indian team successfully chased down a target of 148 runs with 5 wickets in hand following a thrilling and exciting match.

Fawad Chaudhry, a major politician in the PTI, made comments after Pakistan’s defeat in which he blamed the administration. Fawad Chaudhry tweeted, “It’s not the team’s fault, it’s the imported government who is unfortunate.”