The two-match Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will include Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam, who is most known for playing Test cricket.

For the Test matches scheduled to take place the next month, Sri Lanka will host Pakistan.

After years of playing domestic cricket, Fawad has now, at the age of 36, solidified himself as a pillar of Pakistan’s batting lineup in Test matches.

He scored 571 runs in 9 matches at an average of 57.10, including three centuries, in 2021, when he was at his most reliable. He scored big against South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies.

Additionally, in January, the Test cricketer was named to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Test Team of the Year.

The team for the forthcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka was revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last week.

As chief selector Muhammad Wasim unveiled the 18-person roster for the Test series, Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah will also make his comeback to the country’s men’s cricket team.

Three openers, four middle-order batsmen, three all-rounders, two wicketkeepers, two spinners, and four fast bowlers make up the team selected for the most recent ICC World Test Championship matches.