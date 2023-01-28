Shan Masood, a cricketer for Pakistan, gave a reception for his valima on Friday. He and his fiancée Nische Khan got married this month.

The valima celebration was hosted in Karachi, whereas Shan’s wedding took place in Peshawar on January 21. The Peshawar-born wife of the left-handed hitter, Nische, also appeared at the ceremony with him.

A number of notable people, including former cricket players and the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee, Najam Sethi, attended the event.

The newlyweds had their portrait taken at a villa before to the celebration.

The bride and groom can be seen exchanging rings in a video from the Nikah ceremony that previously went viral on social media.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, a Pakistani bowler, will marry Ansha Afridi, Shahid Afridi’s daughter, in February along with Shan. Muzna Masood Malik and fast bowler Haris Rauf wed last month.

In addition, all-rounder Shadab Khan married Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter, the head coach of the national team.

Masood was born on October 14, 1989, in Kuwait. He has played in 19 T20 Internationals, 5 ODIs, and 27 Test games. He also took part in the 2022 T20 World Cup with the Pakistani team.

Shan also just signed a two-year contract to lead Yorkshire County Cricket Club starting in 2023.

The left-handed pitcher is the nephew of prominent businessman Mansoor Masood Khan, and his uncle Waqar Masood Khan was the minister of state and advisor on revenue and finance for the late Imran Khan.

He played his first Test against South Africa in 2013, although he wasn’t called up for ODIs or T20Is until 2019 and 2022, respectively.