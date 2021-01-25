ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and those accompanying him have no chance of coming in power even if they continue to wait for their turn for another three years.

In a tweet on Monday, Chaudhry wrote, “After every three months, Zardari and company begin to feel that next three months are important regarding the dismissal of the incumbent government.” He asked Zardari that he won’t have any chances even after three years from now. “A lot of time has passed and you are far behind,” he added. The minister advised Zardari, “The way isn’t clear to you and so you should [leave politics and] focus on business instead.”

The remarks came a day after the former president said on Sunday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is on the same page in its efforts to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. Sending the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government packing has become indispensable due to its bad governance and incompetence, the former president further said. Zardari said the government has failed on all fronts including dealing with Covid-19 pandemic, adding that it could not even ensure timely procurement of vaccines against the deadly virus. He recalled that he had earlier predicted that the PTI government will “fall under its own weight”. “Now it has fallen, only one last push is required,” he remarked. He maintained that PPP along with PDM will send the government packing.