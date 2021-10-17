The PTA said some users might have faced degradation in services due to the fault, adding that “the faulty cable segment has been repaired and work is underway to make the services fully functional.”

Internet services had also faced disruptions countrywide in February this year as one of the six international submarine cables developed a fault near Abu Talat, Egypt. The fault was later repaired by the Trans World Associates — one of the two licence holders for international landing stations of submarine cables.