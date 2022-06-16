Dr. Anthony Fauci, a public health official who became the face of the US government’s attempts to limit the coronavirus epidemic, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a statement from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

According to the National Institutes of Health, Fauci, President Joe Biden’s main medical adviser, was having mild symptoms. According to the report, he hasn’t had much touch with Biden recently.

Fauci, 81, was fully vaccinated and thrice boosted, according to the NIH, and will self-isolate and work from home.

When he sat on President Donald Trump’s White House coronavirus task committee during the pandemic, Fauci, the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, became a popular and trusted figure.

After warning against reopening the US economy too quickly, Fauci came under fire from the previous president and some of his Republican friends, and was criticised by opponents of the COVID vaccine and masking mandates.

As an increase in infections threatened the lifting of shutdown restrictions around the country in the months leading up to the November 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to Biden, Trump became increasingly resentful of government health authorities and their recommendations.