LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Uzmi Bukhari has criticized PTI and said that the Fitna group is not allowed to have any spectacle in Rawalpindi, when the country’s situation starts to improve, Tuan’s Fitna riots start, while addressing a press conference in Lahore. Uzma Bukhari said that the Prime Minister fought the case of Palestine and Kashmir in the United Nations. The Prime Minister spoke for the Pakistani nation in his speech. Boycotted Prime Minister Netanyahu’s speech, following which the rest of the countries also boycotted the Israeli Prime Minister, the spectators outside the United Nations had to eat. It was said that a person sitting in jail does not like the peace of the country, a program of riots has been made, Rangers are posted and Section 144 is in force. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa does not care about his province, should the Chief Minister have a file in his hand or a gun? You cannot be allowed to run petrol bombs, trying to block roads and intersections will be dealt with iron hands. He further said that the agreement with the IMF has been finalized and the first installment has also been received, after which the economic condition of the country will stabilize.