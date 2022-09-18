Fast bowler sustained the injury while playing in the Women’s CPL; PCB has not yet named a replacement for the squad. Due to a twisted ankle, Pakistani fast bowler Fatima Sana will not participate in the Women’s Asia Cup.

According to a PCB press release, Sana sustained the injury during the Women’s CPL, which was played in the first week of September. The PCB medical panel has advised her to take four weeks off.

Bangladesh will host the Women’s Asia Cup from October 1 to October 16. They have not yet chosen Sana’s replacement.