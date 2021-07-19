ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday said the Indian confession regarding its role in keeping Pakistan in the grey list of FATF not only exposes its true colours but also vindicates Pakistan’s longstanding stance on India’s negative role in the global financial task force.

Pakistan has always been pointing to the international community about the politicisation of FATF and undermining of its processes by India. The recent Indian statement is just further corroboration of its continued efforts to use an important technical forum for its narrow political designs against Pakistan. While Pakistan has been sincerely and constructively engaged with FATF during the implementation of the Action Plan, India has left no stone unturned in casting doubts on Pakistan’s progress through disgraceful means, the spokesman said.

The MOFA also said that Pakistan had been exposing India’s duplicitous role to the international community in the past and it would also bring this recent confession by India to the notice of FATF and the broader international community. “Pakistan is also considering approaching FATF President for appropriate action in this matter. Following the recent confession by the Indian government, India’s credentials for assessing Pakistan in FATF as co-chair of the Joint Group or for that matter any other country are subject to questions, which we urge FATF to look into,” the spokesman added.

The spokesman further stated that Pakistan’s immense progress in AML/CFT domain demonstrated through concrete, tangible and verifiable actions has been openly acknowledged by the FATF. We are resolved to sustain this momentum and trajectory with the support and cooperation of our international partners. India’s delusions of putting pressure on Pakistan have always remained unfulfilled and would never see the light of day, he added. Despite distractions including the politicisation of FATF processes by certain jurisdictions, Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to bring its AML/CFT systems to international standards for its own good and also to fulfil its international obligations and commitments.