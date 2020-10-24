ISLAMABAD : Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said that Financial Action Task Force has acknowledged our high-level political commitment and significant progress on its action plan. In a tweet on Saturday, he said Friday’s consensus decision in the FATF meeting without any voting is our diplomatic victory.

He said unfortunately, some circles are propagating false and baseless information about abstention or negative voting in the meeting. He said some countries mentioned in the fake news are not even members of FATF. The Minister said Pakistan enjoys broad international support and cooperation on FATF. NNI