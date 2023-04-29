RAWALPINDI: Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan’s opening batsman, scored his 3,000th run in an ODI on Saturday while batting against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Zaman became the fastest Asian to score as many runs when he did it in just 67 innings and 98 runs against the Kiwis in the second ODI. With this accomplishment, he tied another cricketer’s record.

Prior to Zaman, Shai Hope of the West Indies scored 3,000 ODI runs in the same number of innings. The record for accomplishing the feat in just 57 innings belongs to Hashim Amla of South Africa.

West Indies legend Viv Richards needed 98 innings to reach the milestone, while Pakistan captain Babar Azam needed 68.

In the current five-match ODI series against the Kiwis, Zaman has been in incredible form and helped his team win the opening game by smashing a century.

The player who has struck the most sixes (100) in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is Zaman, who was playing for Lahore Qalandars at the time.

With 192 runs scored in three Test matches for Pakistan, 1,433 runs in 76 T20Is, and more than 3,000 runs in 67 ODIs, Zaman has played for his country in three Test matches.