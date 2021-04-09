SLAMABAD: In a first of its kind, a fast-charging unit station for electric vehicles has been installed by Tesla Industries in Islamabad, paving way for the e-vehicles to be recharged.

The unit was inaugurated by the President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Sardar Yasir Ilyas along with Tesla Industries CEO Aamir Hussain. Tesla CEO said that they have acquired the technology to develop the fast charging station for electric vehicles within Pakistan and soon between 60 to 120 of them would be installed in nine cities of the country. “The charging station will be installed in Lahore, Kharian and Multan next month,” Aamir Hussain announced.

The unit would recharge the vehicle within 25 minutes, he said adding a full charge would cost upto Rs 2,500 and would give a mileage of 300 kilometers. The company would install chargers of 30 KW, 60 KW and 120 KW. Speaking on the occasion, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce President said that the future belongs to electric vehicles and local production will help in the industrial growth. It is pertinent to mention here that in December 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to produce 60 percent clean energy through renewable resources by the year 2030 and announced to switch 30 percent of the country’s vehicles to electric.

“I assure you that Pakistan will be doing its best to make its contribution to mitigate the effects of climate change and run 30 percent of its vehicles on electricity,” PM Imran Khan told the Climate Ambition Summit to mark the fifth anniversary of the signing of the landmark Paris Agreement.