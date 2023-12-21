National team fast bowler Khurram Shahzad has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to a fractured rib.

The fast bowler complained of pain in his left rib during the first Test.

PCB will decide the future plan after consulting the specialist, after which the fast bowler’s rehabilitation will be started in NCA.

A blow to the Pakistan team ahead of the second Test, fast bowler Khurram Shahzad suffering from fitness problems

Pakistani batsman Saud Shakeel said in a press conference that unfortunately Khurram Shahzad is out of the series, Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali have a good chance, hopefully, Babar will return to form after playing a good inning in Melbourne.

Pakistan team practiced in Melbourne for the second Test against Australia.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will be played in Melbourne from December 26. Australia has a one-nil lead in the three-Test series.