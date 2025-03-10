The Hindutva-led Modi government is creating a new story of oppression on a daily basis against religious freedom, tolerance and harmony in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, this Ramadan, the lush Gulmarg area of ​​occupied Jammu and Kashmir is covered with a white sheet of snow.

In the month of Ramadan, which is considered the holiest month for Muslims, a fashion show was organized in the Gulmarg area by a magazine.

The Modi government, knowing how much it would hurt the hearts of the proud Muslims of occupied Kashmir. The fashion show was given free rein to demonstrate their freedom.

In this fashion show, women wore very short dresses and walked on the snow. Pictures of these indecent clothes also went viral.

Modi’s government’s permission for this fashion show reflects a deliberate disrespect for Muslim values ​​and religious sentiments.

On which, Muslim members of the assembly of occupied Kashmir protested vehemently and demanded action against those who allowed this fashion show.

Local Muslim leaders and the public also called the decision to allow the fashion show to be held in deference to Ramadan an act of anti-Muslim hatred.

Following political and public pressure, the fashion show organizers and designers issued a statement apologizing, saying that no offense was intended.