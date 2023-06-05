LAHORE: The sudden death of Pakistani fashion designer Aliya Nazir, better known by her stage name Nickie Nina, at the age of 47 saddened members of the entertainment industry.

Raheal Rao, a close friend of Aliya’s, broke the news of her passing although the cause of her passing remained a mystery, prompting condolences from stars, colleagues in the industry, and users of social media.

My dear old buddy Nickie Nazir passed away this morning, and I awoke to the devastating news. Nickie was a wonderful buddy to have in addition to being nice and gracious. Together, we created priceless memories, and their disappearance will leave a vacuum that will never be filled. We shall all miss you very much, Nickie, and we will never forget the difference you made in our lives. Loved one, may you rest in peace.