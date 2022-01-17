ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Monday said that the article by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the establishment of State of Madina was fundamental for every Muslim to follow.

PM Imran Khan's article on the establishment of State of Medina, the fundamentals for every Muslim to follow. These rules were setup for all times, for the betterment of an individual, a society and a nation.https://t.co/gVNzmvFqTC — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) January 17, 2022

In a tweet, he said these rules were setup for all times, for the betterment of an individual, a society and a nation.