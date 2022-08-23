NEW DELHI: After thousands of farmers came to protest what they claimed were unmet promises by the government, protesters broke down barricades and chanted anti-Prime Minister Narendra Modi slogans in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Monday.More than 5,000 farmers gathered in the capital to demonstrate against Modi and his administration more than eight months after they ended a year-long protest and the government gave in to a number of their requests.

According to a statement from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the farmer organisation that organised the protest on Monday, farmers are demanding, among other things, that the government guarantee a minimum support price for all produce and pay off all farmer loans.Requests for comment from a federal agriculture ministry official went unanswered.

While marching towards the event and yelling anti-Modi chants, protesters carried flags and banners and scaled barriers.In November of last year, Modi pledged to undo three farm legislation that farmers claimed would allow for corporate exploitation of the food markets.

The federal government also committed to form a committee of farmers and government representatives to figure out how to guarantee minimum support prices (MSP), as the established prices are known, for all agricultural products.