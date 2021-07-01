ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that farmers across the country will get the direct subsidy through the federal government’s Kissan Cards.

PM Imran Khan made the statement while addressing the National Kissan (farmers) Convention in Islamabad today. He said that Kissan Convention is aiming to determine the destination as the country is facing big challenges.

“We have to take those steps to protect the nation from the major threats. Food security is a national challenge. Farmers are the backbone of Pakistan.”

He announced that the federal government will introduce a nutrition programme under Ehsaas.

The premier criticised that former rulers had never made efforts to develop Pakistan. He was of the view that in past, the country gets the best scholars from government schools. He added that in the agriculture sector, local farmers were left behind.

PM Khan said that food security will become a major threat in the coming days to Pakistan if concrete decisions were taken today. He said that China has primarily paid attention to the local farmers and also given awareness to Pakistanis regarding how to alleviate poverty from the villages.

PM Khan said that he planted avocado in his residence which is the most expensive vegetable.

He said that Allah Almighty has given everything to Pakistan including 12 seasons. 30 per cent of the fruits and vegetables were wasted in the country due to the non-availability of storage centres, he added. PM Khan said that the government is adopting strategies to make the farmers prosper and able to finance their agricultural land.

The premier said that the federal government has aimed to begin research-related work for benefitting farmers.

The government has vast agricultural land in Dera Ismail Khan, Cholistan, Balochistan and other areas of the country that could be used for agriculture purposes, said PM Khan. He added that Pakistan will become an exporter of olive oils as the revolution of olive is coming in many areas.