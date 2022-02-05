LAHORE: Farida Tauseef emerged as a surprise leader after the opening round of the inaugural Fatima Jinnah Amateur Ladies Golf Championship here at the Royal Palm Golf Course on Friday.

The little-known Farida shot an 81 to grab a two-shot lead over Ghazala Yasmin and Iman Ali Shah in the ‘A’ category, which has golfers with handicaps of 0-14.

With two more rounds to go, Parkha Ijaz (84) was third, one shot ahead of her sister Rimsha while Tehmina Ahmed, Zeb-un-Nisa and Ami Qin all returned a card of 87.

The two-round competitions in ‘B’ and ‘C’ categories — handicaps of 15-24 and 23-36 respectively — will begin from Saturday.