Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar has postponed the shooting of his film ‘Jee Le zara’ for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s new film ‘Champions’.

According to Indian media sources, Farhan Akhtar has rescheduled the shooting of ‘Jee Le zara’ to prioritize his acting in ‘Champions’.

According to sources, the cast of the film is also expected to change due to problems in the shooting dates.

Farhan Akhtar has had a long discussion with Aamir Khan for ‘Champions’ and he has also signed the contract for the film.

It should be noted that Farhan and Aamir are best friends and both are determined that the film ‘Champions’ will be released by October this year.