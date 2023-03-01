Farhat Shehzadi, also known as Farah Gogi, is a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed a money laundering and kickback case against him.

Once the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) forwarded the inquiry to the investigation, the investigation agency has filed a case against Farah for Rs849 million.

The FIR, a copy of which is accessible, stated that it was discovered throughout the inquiry that Farah Gogi had accumulated criminal gains through corruption and bribery and that these proceeds were laundered abroad.

It stated that the Financial Monitoring Unit had discovered many, irregular credit transactions in Farah’s accounts, totaling an estimated Rs848.95 million. It claimed that she had reportedly accepted payments to prevent the transfers of officials, including deputy commissioners, district police officers, and regional police officers.

The FIR claims that Farah also exerted influence on the selection of other government projects.

Additionally, it was asserted that Farah had a say in the decision to grant a Rs 80 million contract by the XEN local authority, Sheikhupurra, Mudasar Jinnah. In this case, she was paid kickbacks.

The FIA’s anti-money laundering unit filed the Complaint.