Ardent fans surrounded Hania Amir with excitement and love when they caught sight of the actor strolling on London streets.

Galaxy Lollywood, a local media outlet, captured the fun and carefree vibe of the diva enjoying a street performance.

A group of street performers gathered to sing Atif Aslam’s song ‘Pehli Nazar Mein while the ‘Parwaz Hai Junoon’ star effortlessly grooved to the famous song.

As the Ishqiya star arrived in style on London streets, fans surrounded her for more close-ups.

Her surprise appearance piqued interest among the crowds thronging to see the performance.

The superstar clapped with gusto alongside the singers spicing up the moment.

On seeing Hania light up Oxford street, her ardent fans rushed to the comments section.

One commented, “Love her energy and vibe.”

“She is such a sweetheart,” penned the second.

“Humble our superstar,” wrote the third.

On the work front, Hania Amir is portraying the role of Sharjeena opposite Fahad Mustafa in the hit drama series Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.