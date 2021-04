KARACHI: National team pacer Shaheen Afridi gathered praise everywhere after completing his 50 wickets in Test cricket.

Afridi picked up four wickets against Zimbabwe in the first inning of Pakistan’s opening Test in Harare, completing 50 wickets in just his 16th Test which equaled the record of former pacer Wasim Akram.

Fans took to Twitter to appreciate the youngster and wish him the best of luck for the future.