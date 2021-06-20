MUNICH: Robin Gosens could scarcely believe it as German fans chanted his name around Munich’s Allianz Arena in tribute to his man-of-the-match display in Germany’s spectacular Euro 2020 win over Portugal.

“I have to pinch myself, it feels unreal, an unbelievable evening on all levels for me,” said Gosens.

“You couldn’t ask for more.”

Gosens scored with a thumping header to add to his two assists, and also had a goal disallowed after a cracking volley early in Saturday’s 4-2 victory.

His eye-catching performance in only his ninth international cemented Gosens’ place in the Germany team.

He was a constant threat from Germany’s left flank and gave Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo a torrid afternoon.

A win over Hungary on Wednesday in Munich will guarantee Germany a place in the last 16.

Yet against holders Portugal, Gosens epitomised the Germans’ determination to bounce back after losing the opening game to France.

“That was passionate, a huge game from us. We threw everything at it,” said the Atalanta defender.

“If we hadn’t taken the three points, things would have looked very different and we pushed each other.”