KARACHI: FBR has issued a notice to famous singer Atif Aslam and sought records for the audit of the year 2020.

According to reports, the FBR has given the singer a deadline of June 16 to provide the records.

FBR has asked Atif Aslam for books of accounts, bank account statements, income receipts, and details of personal expenses.

According to FBR sources, the singer declared an income of Rs 7.8 million in the year 2020 and personal expenses of Rs. 4 crore, and liabilities of Rs. 5.6 million.

After receiving the records, singer Atif Aslam’s tax affairs will be investigated.