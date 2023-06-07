LAHORE: Famous Pakistani designer Hasan Shehryar Yasin has revealed that he started his clothing brand with very little money.

HSY recently participated in an interview where he summed up his early struggles in the world of fashion.

Fashion designer revealed that he started his fashion brand with just Rs 2500.Hassan Shehryar said that he had bought a sewing machine for Rs. 2,000 and scissors and threads for Rs. 500.

He said that the problems did not end here, now he did not have money to buy clothes, so he made 5 pairs of house sheets, curtains, and dining covers.

Hasan Shehryar said that he designed the clothes while hiring a master tailor to sew them on the promise of money.

The fashion designer said that those days Iman Ali had entered the world of modeling and she was learning modeling, so Iman was hired as the first model for her brand and completed the shoot with the help of her makeup artist friend and photographer.

After this, he sent the pictures to the editors of the major magazines of Pakistan which were published on their cover page and thus the brand of Hasan Shehryar was introduced.