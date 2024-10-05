Karachi: Popular actress of Pakistani showbiz industry Zara Noor Abbas has revealed that when she was pregnant for the first time, famous brands and advertising companies refused to give her work.

Recently speaking on Faisal Qureshi’s podcast, Zara Noor Abbas said that when I got pregnant for the first time, I was working with a brand, I had a regular contract with the brand but when the brand canceled my pregnancy. When they came to know, they terminated the contract and refused to give me more work.

Zara Noor Abbas said that the said brand told me that now you are pregnant we can no longer work with you as you will not meet the standards of our target market.

The actress said that I asked the brand owners and management if pregnant women do not wear makeup. To which he said that now you are not looking as smart as before so we are terminating the contract.

Read more: Zara Noor Abbas explained the reason for not showing her daughter’s face He said that pregnant actresses in India are also given work in big projects while in Pakistan there is no work for pregnant actresses, here brands are worried about how the actress will look now due to pregnancy.

Zara Noor Abbas added that when I got pregnant for the second time, my health was not good, due to which I took a break from showbiz myself. It should be noted that a daughter was born to Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui on March 27 this year, whom they named Noor-e-Jahan.