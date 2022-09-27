O Sajna, a song by Neha Kakkar that was just released, is a version of the well-known and enduring song “Maine Payal Hai Chhankai” by Falguni Pathak. Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar have both expressed their displeasure with the way this song has been performed on social media.

In response to complaints from several fans that Neha had “ruined” the original song, Falguni reposted their comments on her own Instagram stories. As her dispute with Neha Kakkar continued, Falguni Pathak brought up the subject of song remakes and remixes once more.

She reiterated that she is okay with her songs being adapted, but that they should be done professionally, in a recent interview. When asked if she had seen Neha’s music video O Sajna, Falguni Pathak said that she hadn’t yet, but that she would.

She continued by expressing her opinion on song adaption, saying, “Adapt Karo lekin ache tarike se Karo. Aajkal aur acche bhi ban rahe hai remixes ban rahe hai jo humlog bhi stage pe gaate hai. However, acchi tarah se use karo na usko. (Adapt but do it well.)Tum usko faltu kyu bana dete ho. There are a lot of excellent remixes being done, and even we perform them live. Do it well though. Why ruin it, do you?

She continued by saying that despite the fact that Maine Payal Hai Chhankai was released decades ago, it is still very current and elicits the same response today as it did back when it was originally shown. In order to modernize it so that achi tarike se karo na, “Usko recreate karo, usme alag rhythm do. Recreate it, give it a new rhythm, make it current, but do it properly. Uski jo beauty hai, jo simplicity hai. Don’t interfere with the song’s simplicity and beauty,” said Falguni.

Falguni Pathak told that the O Sajna film’s creators have not contacted her. She continued by saying that although she wished she had the legal option, she didn’t have those rights.