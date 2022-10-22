Fakkhar Zaman, a top-order batsman for Pakistan, has been ruled out of the highly anticipated match against India, dealing a severe setback to Pakistan.

On Sunday, the two bitter rivals are scheduled to face off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), but rain is predicted to ruin the event.

According to sources, the left-hander who injured his knee during the Asia Cup final hasn’t entirely recovered.

Even though he travelled to Brisbane to join the squad and took part in practise, he hasn’t been given the all-clear to start acting again.

“The team physio has advised Fakhar Zaman to rest for the game,” they stated.