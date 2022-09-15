Left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman may miss the next T20I series against England as well as the T20 World Cup in Australia owing to a knee ailment, according to former Pakistan wicket-keeper Rashid Latif. Fakhar sustained a similar injury to Shaheen, and Rashid Latif said on his YouTube channel “Caught Behind” with Nauman Niaz that Fakhar might need to spend a month or even longer in rehabilitation.

The team’s two important pacers, Shaheen Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr. were unable to compete in the Asia Cup 2022, and their participation in the England series is also uncertain due to their lack of fitness.

In the recently finished Asia Cup, Fakhar Zaman had a disappointing performance, scoring 96 runs in six matches with an average of 16.00 and a strike rate of 103.23. He was dismissed for a duck in the championship game versus Sri Lanka.

The roster for the next T20I series against England and the T20 World Cup will likely be revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Beginning on September 20, the Men in Green will compete in a seven-match T20I series against England.

The Babar Azam-led team will trip to New Zealand before the T20 World Cup 2022 for the tri-series between Bangladesh and New Zealand, which has a highly hectic schedule.