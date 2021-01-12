ISLAMABAD : Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended interim bail of former president and co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari till January 28 in fake accounts case.

A two member bench comprising of Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard bail application of Asif Ali Zardari. During the hearing, plea for exemption from appearance on medical grounds was also filed.

Court also ordered to constitute a medical board to review former president’s health condition.

The lawyer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as well as counsel of Asif Ali Zardari did not oppose the decision.