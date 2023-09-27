Islamabad: In the Faizabad dharna review case, PEMRA has also decided to withdraw the review petition against the decision.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has filed a separate petition to withdraw the review petition in the Supreme Court, in which it has been held that the review petitions against the Faizabad dharna decision are pending and the hearing of the petition in the Supreme Court is scheduled on September 28. .

Faizabad sit-in revision case: IB’s decision to withdraw revision petition

It is pleaded in the petition that PEMRA does not want to pursue the revision petition, therefore, the miscellaneous petition of PEMRA should be allowed and permission to withdraw the revision against the Faizabad dharna decision.

It should be noted that the Faizabad sit-in review case will be heard in the Supreme Court on September 28.

Yesterday, the Intelligence Bureau also decided to withdraw the revision petition filed in the revision case.

