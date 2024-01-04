ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Retired Faiz Hameed has submitted a reply to the Faizabad Dharna Commission.

According to sources, former DGISI Faiz Hameed answered the questions asked by the commission.

According to the sources, Faiz Hameed said in response that in the sit-in held in 2017, he had negotiated with Tehreek Labeek Pakistan on the instructions of the then government.

According to sources, Faiz Hameed said in his reply that in 2017, a cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, in which Intelligence chief Naveed Mukhtar and the military leadership also participated. Had negotiated with TLP on the joint instructions of

Faiz Hameed did not appear before Faizabad Dharna Commission, decision to issue second notice

Sources say that Faiz Hameed denied the allegations of conspiring against the government.

It should be noted that Faizabad Dharna Commission is working under the leadership of Dr. Akhtar Ali Shah, former IG Tahir Alam and Khushal Khan are also present in the commission.