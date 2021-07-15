ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Faisal Sultan on Thursday hinted at ban on public transport during Eid-ul-Adha holidays

Faisal Sultan has said that more restrictions will be imposed in most affected areas of the country. Cases of coronavirus are relatively low compared to other provinces, he added.

The SAPM further said that vaccinated people will be allowed to visit tourist spots; however, warned that coronavirus related SOPs are being violated in Azad Kashmir election rallies.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday urged people to get vaccinated against coronavirus and follow government issued guidelines against the disease.

Asad Umar, in a tweet, warned that hospitalization of coronavirus patients as well as patients in critical care are seeing a sharp rise in the country.

The federal minister further said that the Indian variant of coronavirus has caused devastation in countries in the region.

The NCOC head asked people to follow SOPs, get vaccinated and do not risk their and others lives.

It merits mention that Pakistan has reported 2,545 COVID-19 cases, highest since late May as the number of positive cases has surged to 981,392. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,689 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,545 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,852 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,647 in Sindh, 4,377 in KP, 787 in Islamabad, 596 in Azad Kashmir, 317 in Balochistan, and 113 in GB.

Furthermore 351,006 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 349,111 in Punjab, 139,960 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 84,083 in Islamabad, 28,588 in Balochistan, 21,481 in Azad Kashmir and 7,163 in Gilgit-Baltistan.