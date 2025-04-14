“Truth Must Prevail, Democracy Must Deliver Riyasat Ali Azad Calls for Unity and Justice “Failed Experiments, Rising Crises: Only Reforms Can Rescue the System Kanwar Dilshad “Balochistan Neglected, Nation Overburdened – Accountability Is a Must for All, Says Rahmatullah Kakar”

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan group Of news paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi While talking in his renowned talk show sachi Baat He said that I don’t understand the situation in the country, SK Niazi .Elections have never been fair in the country, The situation in Balochistan is very bad. The situation in the country will not improve until the elections are fair, PTI founder Riyasta Ali Azad has the most cases in the Islamabad High Court. Now the nation has come to its senses, the state is free.

I always spoke on merit, Riyasta Ali Azad We also registered a protest when Nawaz Sharif was sentenced, We will have to accept the reality, We all have to play our role for the betterment of the country, I have no connection with Tehreek-e-Insaf, I speak the truth, There have never been fair elections in our country, If any party wins the election, let it form the government, Experiments with the country should stop, Politicians should sit together and decide, whoever comes with the mandate should form the government, Politicians must come together on one page, How far has our neighboring country, the independent state, come?,The situation in Bangladesh and Bhutan is better than ours, What kind of democracy is this that they are passing bills every day, the state is independent?

We raised our voice strongly on Palestine,Mountains of oppression are being broken in Palestine, says Ali Azad,Thousands of Palestinians have been martyred and injured in Palestine, Former Secretary Election ,There is no plan to hold elections yet, s,Problems will arise over canals, Problems are everywhere, The people of Sindh have registered their protest on the issue of canals, What’s the harm in taking six canals out of the Indus River,

Former Federal Minister, JUI-F leader Rehmatullah Kakar The situation in the country is not good,The government is imposing taxes on the people, They are providing expensive electricity to the people, There is no such thing as government in Balochistan, You will see the government in Punjab, We should all be held accountable, This country belongs to all of us,

They could not build even a single kilometer of motorway in Balochistan, Looting is ongoing in the country,