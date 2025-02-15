Former national team cricketer Basit Ali also criticized the selection committee’s decision to field Babar Azam as an opener.

Pakistan played three matches in the tri-nation series in which Babar Azam opened with Fakhar Zaman, but they could not do anything special, all three of them scored modest scores of 10, 23 and 29 respectively in the innings.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, former cricketer Basit Ali expressed disappointment over the team management’s decisions and said, “I don’t understand who suggested Babar Azam to open the innings? I am surprised by this decision, what kind of thinking is this? He was performing well at number three against South Africa, scoring 50-70 runs, but he changed his position.”

He said that now Babar Azam could only score 62 runs in 3 matches in the tri-series, this is the management’s approach and mentality.

Basit Ali claimed that captain Mohammad Rizwan is not happy with the inclusion of all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in the squad, he bowled only 2 overs and when he bowled again, Pakistan had almost lost the match.

The former cricketer added that we keep talking about the India match, but we should have thought about New Zealand first. Will this team play against them? Will the pitch be like this? Will Salman Agha bowl 10 overs? Will you play Khushdil Shah?

The selection committee says that Babar Azam has been given the role of Sachin Tendulkar, which is a rude stance towards a legend. Losing the final of the tri-nation series has brought down morale and our first match is against the same visiting team.

It should be noted that the Champions Trophy will start from February 19 and the Green Shirts will face the challenge of New Zealand in their first match, while the final of the event will be played on March 9.