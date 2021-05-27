Posts sharing a video of a man allegedly showing Bluetooth capabilities after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are false. The vaccine does not contain a Bluetooth chip.

The man speaks about his experience of receiving the vaccine and says: “The only problem is that everywhere I go, everything is trying to connect to me man, like Bluetooth connect to me.”

“I get in the car, my car is trying to connect to me. I go home, my computer tries to connect. Like, my phone is trying to connect.”

The man then shows a notification on his phone which shows a Bluetooth pairing request with a device called “AstraZeneca_ChAdOx1-S”. In a second clip added to the video, it shows a television showing the same request as the man walks towards it.

There is no evidence to show that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine contains a Bluetooth chip or allows the receiver to gain Bluetooth capabilities.

Most devices with Bluetooth capabilities have a name that can be edited into any word. For example, any mobile phone’s name could be edited to show “AstraZeneca_ChAdOx1-S” and request to pair with another device, prompting the notification seen in the video on the mobile phone and television.

Reuters reached out to the user @al_janabi on TikTok, who appears to be the source of the clip, who did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. A number of countries have authorized the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use, as explained here .

A full list of ingredients for the vaccine can be seen here , which includes the recombinant, L-histidine, L-histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, magnesium chloride hexahydrate, polysorbate 80, ethanol, sucrose, sodium chloride, disodium edetate dihydrate, water for injections. There is no Bluetooth chip in the vaccine.

Bluetooth is a wireless technology that uses short-range radio waves to share data across devices in a small area, as explained here by Business Insider and Samsung here . An antenna-quipped chip with Bluetooth abilities (here) is unlikely to slip through AstraZeneca’s ingredient list unnoticed. AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.