A spokeswoman for the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) stated on Saturday that the organisation has not been given any orders to restart social media.

The PTA representative confirmed that mobile internet connections had been restored nationwide but said that no orders had yet been given to reinstate social media networks.

Earlier, on May 9, the government imposed nationwide restrictions on mobile internet access and outlawed the use of social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Due to limitations on mobile internet services, which had a negative impact on many enterprises, the information technology (IT) sector experienced a severe loss of Rs. 10 billion, while the telecom sector lost Rs. 2.5 billion in just three days.

Additionally, sources in the telecom sector verified that the government’s tax collection decreased by almost Rs860 million.

After the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan outside the Islamabad High Court, increasingly violent agitation and protests broke out in numerous locations across the nation. This prompted the telecom regulator to issue these instructions.

Enraged PTI supporters carried out violent attacks on military and governmental buildings in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar.