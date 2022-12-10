On Friday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari travelled to Meta’s Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore where he unveiled the “Facebook Stars” function for Pakistan’s monetization.The program’s debut will help develop young entrepreneurs’ skills as an important tool for Pakistan’s expanding community of Meta content producers.

In order to spread the word, foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari posted a video to Twitter.”BIG NEWS for Pakistan from Meta in Singapore. The new Facebook stars function will now allow Pakistani Facebook content creators to get paid for their work, he said.

During his visit to the Meta office in Singapore, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said: “We are encouraged by Meta’s role in supporting local entrepreneurs in Pakistan and presenting fresh chances for regional content creators to generate a reliable, steady income from their platforms. We believe the Stars programme will create new prospects for profit and help the nation’s digital economy grow.”

As per a statement by Meta, Facebook Stars would let fans pay money to artists and buy digital goods from them, enabling Pakistani content producers to track their revenues by type of material, control their goals, and access various Stars settings.The function is accessible on text posts, Facebook Live, Facebook Reels, photographs, and on-demand videos.

Jordi Forney, the director of emerging markets for Asia Pacific at Meta, said: “A crucial component of our ongoing commitment in Pakistan is supporting creators as they establish communities and develop their interests into successful businesses.

We are delighted to announce today that Facebook Stars is now available to all Pakistani creators who qualify, allowing more people to start making money as they develop their careers, audiences, and creative talents.”