To combat false information on the internet, Facebook and other social media behemoths have begun collaborating with the US government. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Meta-owned Facebook are working together on a unique site for government officials to seek the removal of possibly deceptive user content.

Draw attention to DHS’s intentions to monitor false material on websites and social media. These records show that the organisation focuses on material that it deems unreliable regarding the causes of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of its vaccines.It also tries to counter false information that has been spread on social media on racial justice, the US exit from Afghanistan, and the type of US support for Ukraine.

Misinformation is defined by DHS as “false information that is intentionally disseminated with the purpose to deceive or mislead,” but this definition is not entirely clear.Government officials would have a wide field of play to decide which information is false or harmful as a result.A request for comment has not yet received a response from DHS, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), or Facebook or Meta.

Special Portal for Government Employees

DHS representatives and law enforcement agents use Facebook’s Information Request System interface to submit direct reports about content that they believe to be subversive or suspicious.

The portal’s creation date and the methodology used to determine whether a post should be taken down from the site are still unknown.The research emphasises how deliberately targeted posts about COVID-19, the exit from Afghanistan, and the war in Ukraine were.